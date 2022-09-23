Putin confirms descent of a mighty superpower to a merely military power4 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 11:22 AM IST
- Countries make global claims but undermine them with the pursuit of narrower aims such as regime survival or regional dominance.
On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to set the clock back to an earlier age of large-scale conventional wars with an “executive order on partial mobilization", the “partial" in this case indicating only reservists and those with military experience will be called up.