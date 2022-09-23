Putin confirms descent of a mighty superpower to a merely military power

Smaller powers have their own role to play with Turkey’s Bayraktar drones being used to devastating effect by the Ukrainians while the Russians have latterly made a comeback using Iranian drones. Others like India, for example, attempt to run with the hares and hunt with the hounds. Putin’s executive order, however, makes not just this balancing act ever more difficult, it also increases pressure on those like China to provide still greater support to Russia in order to stave off potential setbacks, or even defeat.