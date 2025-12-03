This week’s visit to India of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has drawn New Delhi’s long relationship with Moscow into the spotlight. The India-Russia bond has been strong and steady, as evident in the fact that it has outlasted many shifts in global geopolitics.
Putin visit: As the world order transforms, India’s ties with Russia must evolve too
SummaryPutin’s visit to New Delhi offers both India and Russia an opportunity to look beyond the past and find new pathways for cooperation that can yield mutual benefits in a context defined by rapid geopolitical changes. How the talks go will be keenly watched.
This week’s visit to India of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has drawn New Delhi’s long relationship with Moscow into the spotlight. The India-Russia bond has been strong and steady, as evident in the fact that it has outlasted many shifts in global geopolitics.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More