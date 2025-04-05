Putin thinks time is on his side. Sadly he may be right, says Alexander Gabuev

BACK IN THE White House, President Donald Trump says that he will end the war in Ukraine—although not in a day, as he used to promise. But there is a problem: Vladimir Putin appears to be in no hurry to make concessions and accept a deal that is not on his terms. With the third anniversary of his invasion approaching, the Russian president appears to believe that time is on his side and that he has the advantage over both Ukraine and its Western backers.

It is true that Mr Putin’s approach, during a quarter of a century in power, has been to project implacable confidence, regardless of the objective reality. That makes it hard to read his mind, especially as the nature of decision-making inside the Kremlin has grown ever more opaque. Still, news brought to him from the battlefield must be fuelling a sense of optimism. At the front, Russia has momentum, massing forces around the strategic town of Pokrovsk while overstretched Ukrainian lines are starting to buckle. Ukraine is hugely unsure about Mr Trump’s future political and material support—and Europe’s. Even if the political will is there, the West’s defence-industrial base will struggle to feed Ukraine with weaponry at levels maintained till now. Meanwhile, at home, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political authority looks fragile. His government is starting to look for some kind of time-out in the fighting.

By contrast, Russia’s forces show little sign yet of running out of offensive steam. True, what little extra land Russia has seized in eastern Ukraine in the past year has come at the cost of huge casualties. The current burn rate of manpower cannot continue forever. But in the short run, Russia is replenishing lost manpower from pools of reserves. By contrast, less-populous Ukraine is struggling to recruit new troops.

The Kremlin has lured Russian men into the army with lavish payouts. Even should this stream of recruits dry up, other options are there, such as a new electronic system for issuing draft summonses. (Meanwhile, an estimated 12,000 North Korean elite troops came to Russia’s assistance to beat Ukrainian forces out of Russia’s Kursk region.) The Kremlin tolerates colossal losses so long as it thinks that Ukraine struggles more than Russia does to replace its own casualties at the front. According to the Russian calculation, Ukraine loses this grinding war of attrition gradually—and then suddenly.

Then there is the economic frontline. It’s true that the cumulative weight of Western sanctions has constrained Mr Putin’s wartime economy. But Russia’s technocrats have impressively managed the consequences of an overheating economy, high inflation, labour shortages and dwindling exports. At some point, these will become far more difficult to handle. But at least for the next year or more, Mr Putin can probably count on the resources to pay for the war before the economy runs into real trouble. And given the fear that Mr Putin instils in Russian society and among the elites, he is not worried about popular demands to end the war or plots to unseat him.

Mr Putin may also be confident about the international picture—above all, about Mr Trump. His threats to impose fresh sanctions on Russia and countenance an American drilling frenzy that hurts Russian oil revenues will not trouble the Kremlin. If they hit Russia at all, such measures would take time.

The Kremlin’s sense that time is on its side is key to understanding its broader considerations. The Russian leadership will feel no real pressure to come to the negotiating table unless it is, in effect, to accept Ukraine’s surrender. Mr Putin is already shaping the diplomatic field, signalling that he is a reasonable man while heaping blame on everyone but himself for the senseless devastation this war has brought about. Mr Putin is flattering Mr Trump by echoing the American president’s line that Russia would never have invaded Ukraine had Mr Trump not been kept out of office by a stolen election. He suggests that he is prepared for negotiations with Mr Trump, but not, tellingly, with Mr Zelensky or Europe.

Mr Putin’s demands include recognition of Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, and safeguarding of the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine (thereby giving Russia a say in Ukrainian politics). He wants an end to Western sanctions. Above all, he wants an end to Western security guarantees and an assurance that NATO will never have Ukraine as a member (a prospect Mr Trump himself has poured cold water on). European peacekeepers in Ukraine after a negotiated ceasefire or settlement would also be unacceptable. Not least, their presence along the line of contact would complicate Russia’s option, one day, of reinvading—should Mr Putin choose to.

If Mr Trump agreed to meet Russia’s core demands, the Kremlin might agree to a ceasefire and to freezing of the current front line; it might even honour the deal for as long as Mr Trump remains in office. That would enable the American president to boast of his credentials as a dealmaker and bringer of peace.

Russians no doubt calculate that a Ukraine with no Western security guarantees would become an uninvestable, depopulated rump, at risk of implosion. Ukrainians, of course, would be appalled by such a deal, which they would resist having rammed down their throats. Yet if Mr Putin does not get his way in negotiations, he appears confident that Russia can keep fighting for at least another year and get what it wants via the battlefield. Ukraine, he calculates, lacks the time or resources to hold out indefinitely. Proving Mr Putin wrong is possible, but it will take more Ukrainian blood and Western weaponry—and, perhaps more importantly than anything, more time than Mr Trump’s impatience for a deal would seem to allow.

Alexander Gabuev is head of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Centre in Berlin.