Putin thinks time is on his side. Sadly he may be right, says Alexander Gabuev
Summary
- Efforts are under way to find a negotiated settlement. But, asks the head of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Centre, has the Kremlin got the memo?
BACK IN THE White House, President Donald Trump says that he will end the war in Ukraine—although not in a day, as he used to promise. But there is a problem: Vladimir Putin appears to be in no hurry to make concessions and accept a deal that is not on his terms. With the third anniversary of his invasion approaching, the Russian president appears to believe that time is on his side and that he has the advantage over both Ukraine and its Western backers.