Putin’s humiliation in Syria reverberates in Russia
Summary
- The collapse of the seemingly all-powerful Assad regime shows how fragile dictatorships are.
As Russia withdraws forces and equipment from Syria, its missile attack Friday against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure suggests that the Kremlin is determined to show its military might after a humiliating failure in Syria. The collapse of the Assad government, which Moscow has been supporting militarily for almost a decade, and the possible loss of Russia’s key naval base, Tartus, along with its air base in Latakia, has been a devastating blow for Russia’s image as a key player on the global stage.