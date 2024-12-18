Putin’s humiliation in Syria reverberates in Russia

Another problem for Mr. Putin is that he granted Mr. Assad—an international war criminal whose brutalities are the focus of world attention—political asylum in Russia. Mr. Assad’s presence in Moscow, along with that of his extended family, can’t be easily ignored. He issued a statement from Moscow on Monday, defending his decision to leave his country. The former Syrian leader will need plenty of security, and so will the Russian population. Islamic terrorism has plagued the Putin regime from its inception. Many of the rebels who brought down the Assad regime were Muslims from the North Caucasus (Chechnya and Dagestan) and Central Asia, who share a deep hatred of the Kremlin. It is possible that when these fighters return from Syria, some will resort to terrorism. As shown by its failure to heed warnings of the attack in March at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall concert venue, the counterterrorism force of the KGB’s successor, the Federal Security Service, will face a challenge in protecting Russians from this new threat.