Putting wind beneath the economy’s sails
SummaryIt does not matter whether it is the NDA or INDIA in power. Whoever it is in power must strengthen the base of the country's pyramid for sustained growth. High GDP growth must make citizens' lives better.
Governments come and go in electoral democracies. The nation carries on. Whatever its political ideology, India’s new government must reform the nation’s business and increase the incomes of 1.4 billion Indian citizens, not just the wealth of a few on top.