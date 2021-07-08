Puzzle out how to make vax ring-fences succeed

For the idea of a vax ring to be tried out, we will need to make not only special vaccine allotments, but also close calculations of how large a circle to vaccinate. The speed of every flare-up will have to be worked out properly and weighed against the generation of antibodies. As the latter is a far slower process, we may need to reduce the gap between doses. Clearly, much plotting and planning would be needed to optimize the effort. Since ring-fences require reliable information, their success would also depend on the accuracy of our approach. At last count, India had 73 districts with a covid positivity rate of 10% plus, over three-fifths in the northeast and several in Kerala. Express vaccines should be despatched to these places. Scanty testing across India, though, could yet knock us off target. A diagnostic scale-up will help, no doubt, but we must also try to minimize the ‘image’ incentive for states to undercount cases. Ideally, we need corroborative sources of data, too. Analysis of all-India data gathered by our Aarogya Setu app was supposed to offer us early alerts of local outbreaks, but has failed to live up to that promise. Perhaps if we rework this digital tracker, it could still serve as a useful smoke detector, even if it issues a few false alarms.