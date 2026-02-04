Puzzling dichotomy: India’s climate debate must not be framed as mitigation versus adaptation
India doesn’t face a climate trade-off. Resilience must advance alongside a transition to a low-carbon economy. The latest Economic Survey’s framing, however, seems to put adaptation ahead of mitigation.
Chapter 10 of India’s Economic Survey 2025-26 provides a comprehensive summary of New Delhi’s climate and related initiatives. It helps the reader understand the catch-all nature of climate actions; between mitigation, adaptation and resilience-building measures, every aspect of a country’s economy must reflect climate considerations and the fact that India recognizes them is clear.