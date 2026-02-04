That said, given the prevalence of poverty in India, the survey’s emphasis on adaptation support is correct. It would have done well, however, to distinguish between normal developmental initiatives and specific adaptation efforts needed to cope with the additional stressors of climate change and extreme events. This would require a clear articulation of the risks posed by climate change, the regions most vulnerable to each risk, the populations exposed to them and the outcome-oriented resilience-creation steps being taken or called for.