Rolling back QCOs on key factory inputs is a good start but India’s import policy needs a broader overhaul
Dropping quality control orders (QCOs) that act as import barriers for factory inputs will cut costs and help turn Indian manufacturers more competitive, but let’s also tackle other distortive aspects of our trade policy that result in resource misallocation and do the economy a disservice.
The government’s decision to roll back a raft of quality control orders (QCOs) on imports of factory inputs has raised the hope that it will improve the competitiveness of India’s exports. This is a valid proposition. With world trade roiled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes, such a move could help Indian exporters access cheaper inputs to make products at lower cost.