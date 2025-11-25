Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Rolling back QCOs on key factory inputs is a good start but India’s import policy needs a broader overhaul

Rolling back QCOs on key factory inputs is a good start but India’s import policy needs a broader overhaul

Mint Editorial Board

Dropping quality control orders (QCOs) that act as import barriers for factory inputs will cut costs and help turn Indian manufacturers more competitive, but let’s also tackle other distortive aspects of our trade policy that result in resource misallocation and do the economy a disservice.

To the extent that QCOs act as import barriers, we need quality-check parity between imports and local output.
Gift this article

The government’s decision to roll back a raft of quality control orders (QCOs) on imports of factory inputs has raised the hope that it will improve the competitiveness of India’s exports. This is a valid proposition. With world trade roiled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes, such a move could help Indian exporters access cheaper inputs to make products at lower cost.

The government’s decision to roll back a raft of quality control orders (QCOs) on imports of factory inputs has raised the hope that it will improve the competitiveness of India’s exports. This is a valid proposition. With world trade roiled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes, such a move could help Indian exporters access cheaper inputs to make products at lower cost.

The point is not that quality does not matter. It does, vitally. Rather, the point is that quality checks often function as non-tariff barriers that jack up the cost of imports, offering domestic producers protection that is not reflected in the official tariff structure.

The point is not that quality does not matter. It does, vitally. Rather, the point is that quality checks often function as non-tariff barriers that jack up the cost of imports, offering domestic producers protection that is not reflected in the official tariff structure.

Such collateral effects must be kept minimal. Moreover, Indian policy needs to be coherent, strategic and principled.

Also Read | Quality control orders on inputs are finally being scrapped—finish the job quick

A final product sold in the local market often comes stamped with a seal of quality from the Bureau of Indian Standards, mandatory in the case of some items. In cases where local output is subject to compulsory scrutiny, it would be unfair to let shipments enter the country unscreened.

For the rest, laws on consumer protection, fair trade and competition can act in concert with market forces to ensure the quality of imports, without each of these being tested item by item.

As buyers are quality-sensitive, substandard products would find no space in markets that have sufficient rivalry; where choice exists, good products get sifted from shoddy ones by the actions of economic agents acting in their best interest.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Quality control orders are impeding our factories. Review them

While a rollback of QCOs on all raw materials and intermediate goods may aid local factories, it would leave quality checks in place on imports of final goods even in cases where locally made stuff faces no such burden. This would be suboptimal. We need a broader view.

For decades, our import duty structure ensured that raw materials were charged less, midway inputs more and finished goods the most. This had no logical basis. Value addition is broadly the income generated by labour and capital in producing a good or service. There is nothing superior about value addition from, say, the assembly of a car as compared to the profits and wages earned from making the parts that are put together on its assembly line.

Also Read | QCOs help lobbies at the cost of hampering India's manufacturing competitiveness

A policy of levying higher tariffs on items used at later stages of a value chain than on earlier-stage items is distortive. It inflates the effective protection for late-stage production, making upstream investment less attractive than downstream. Yet, the profits and wages earned on digging up bauxite are as valuable as the same money earned from making aluminium out of it or using this metal to make sheets, rods or cans.

Of course, downstream products offer greater scope for high returns off differentiation and patent monopolies, but that’s no reason to distort value chains. In some cases, India’s tariff patterns across these chains have been inverted. This is distortive too.

An ideal tariff structure would level the rate of effective protection across the economy, and for output to be globally competitive, we need a low—preferably single-digit—tariff on all imports. To the extent that QCOs act as import barriers, we need quality-check parity between imports and local output.

In general, nothing in the policy framework should be arbitrary; that only exposes it to the allegation of tilting the playing field and causing distortions, which result in resource misallocation and end up holding the economy’s overall efficiency back. Instead of fixing import costs item-wise, we should reform the entire duty structure.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.