India's QCOs help lobbies but hamper manufacturing competitiveness. What's the way out?
Quality control orders (QCOs) require products sold in India, whether made by Indian producers or imported, to obtain certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards for meeting quality norms mandated by government.
India has come under scrutiny at the World Trade Organization (WTO), Mint has reported, over its quality control orders (QCOs), with members such as Australia, the European Union, Japan, Thailand, among others, questioning if New Delhi’s measures related to pulses, tyres and air conditioners make for trade barriers.