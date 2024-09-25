Here to stay: The Quad has defined a strategic agenda for the Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn’t have been clearer when at the Quad Leaders’ summit in Wilmington, US, he underlined that the “Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement."

In a few words, he sent a message to multiple audiences—to those who remain critical of the Quad and to those who are forever questioning the relevance of this platform.

At a time when the extant multilateral order is collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions, such resounding support for a nascent grouping shows not only how dramatically the world has changed, but also how India’s role in this changing world has been evolving rapidly.

The idea and operationalization of the Quad has been gaining momentum slowly but surely since its resurrection in 2017. Last week’s summit saw the announcement of a Quad Cancer Moonshot initiative to combat cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific; the launch of a Collective Quad effort to boost energy efficiency in the region through the deployment and manufacturing of high-efficiency affordable cooling systems; the creation of a new sub-category under the Quad STEM Fellowship for pursuing a four-year bachelor’s level engineering programme at a Government of India-funded technical institute; the announcement of Quad Principles for Development and Deployment of Digital Public Infrastructure in the region; and the finalization of a Semiconductor Supply Chains Contingency Network Memorandum of Cooperation, among others.

But it is in the realm of maritime security that the Quad is actually getting its act together. It launched a new regional Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI) to enable regional partners in the Indo-Pacific “to maximize tools provided through IPMDA and other Quad partner initiatives, to monitor and secure their waters, enforce their laws, and deter unlawful behaviour."

A Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network pilot project was also announced “to pursue shared airlift capacity among the four nations and leverage collective logistics strengths, in order to support civilian response to natural disasters more rapidly and efficiently across the Indo-Pacific region."

And a first-ever Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission in 2025 in the Indo-Pacific was commissioned to improve interoperability among the coast guard forces of the four nations.

Even as the four partners continue to support and strengthen the capacity, durability and reliability of undersea cable networks in the Indo-Pacific, this summit saw them harnessing their expertise to support sustainable and resilient port infrastructure development across the Indo-Pacific by launching the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership.

From climate change to critical technologies and people-to-people ties, there is a wide swathe of issues now on the agenda of this fledgling grouping.

It is easy to criticize this trajectory of the Quad. From the very beginning, critics have targeted this broad agenda, calling for a more focused approach. But it is easier said than done. This quadrilateral initiative is a work-in-progress.

It brings together four nations that have similar strategic goals but their means of achieving these are distinct. In particular, India stands out. While the US, Japan and Australia are treaty alliance partners, India has an aversion to formal alliances.

And yet, these four nations have managed to join hands to forge a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and resilient. It is this that has given some coherence to the emerging security architecture in the region.

Countries as far apart as in the South Pacific, Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia now finding in the Quad a credible alternative to Chinese dominance.

No wonder China’s views on the mini-lateral have evolved from one of dismissal as mere “sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean" that would “dissipate" to viewing it as an “an Indo-Pacific version of NATO."

For Chinese policymakers, the Quad is an exclusionary bloc which “is the real threat to a peaceful, stable and cooperative maritime order."

Instead of softening the partnership, the Quad members have been upping the ante on China, with the recent summit declaration underlining their concerns about the situation in the East and South China seas and the declaration also condemning “coercive and intimidating manoeuvres" in the South China Sea.

With a global order in flux, new ideas are the need of the hour in managing challenges that are emerging fast and furiously. The idea of the Quad is perhaps one of the most interesting innovations in international politics in recent years.

The fact that after its initial rejection in 2007, it had to be resurrected a decade later underlines its structural relevance. And the fact that it has managed to define the strategic agenda in the Indo-Pacific since 2017 despite its critics and China also underscores the reality that if the Quad did not exist, something similar would have had to be created.

There is much that Quad members can do better, but there is much that they have got right as well.