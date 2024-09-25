Opinion
Here to stay: The Quad has defined a strategic agenda for the Indo-Pacific
Summary
- While the four-member initiative has widened its ambit to cover domains from healthcare to education, it’s in maritime security that the Quad is getting its act together most strikingly. Despite the criticism it faced, it now has a clearly outlined agenda.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn’t have been clearer when at the Quad Leaders’ summit in Wilmington, US, he underlined that the “Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more