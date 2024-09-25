Here to stay: The Quad has defined a strategic agenda for the Indo-Pacific

The idea and operationalization of the Quad has been gaining momentum slowly but surely since its resurrection in 2017. Last week’s summit saw the announcement of a Quad Cancer Moonshot initiative to combat cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific; the launch of a Collective Quad effort to boost energy efficiency in the region through the deployment and manufacturing of high-efficiency affordable cooling systems; the creation of a new sub-category under the Quad STEM Fellowship for pursuing a four-year bachelor’s level engineering programme at a Government of India-funded technical institute; the announcement of Quad Principles for Development and Deployment of Digital Public Infrastructure in the region; and the finalization of a Semiconductor Supply Chains Contingency Network Memorandum of Cooperation, among others.