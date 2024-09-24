The Quad has served Beijing a veiled notice on the Indo-Pacific
Summary
- Post-summit, this group of four may be better placed to combine forces if push comes to shove in the eastern hemisphere that China is keen to dominate. The Quad’s deterrence power is untested, though, and India’s strategic autonomy demands a faster rejig of our own armed forces into theatre commands
The latest summit of the four-nation Quad, which brought together the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US, ended over the weekend with agreements to extend cooperation in areas varying from fighting cervical cancer and ensuring cybersecurity to joint development of port infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, the creation of an air-logistics network and a group effort to keep chip supplies secure.