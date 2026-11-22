The seventh Quad Leaders’ Summit, held in Manila last week, marks an important moment in the grouping’s evolution. Bringing together US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, it was the first leader-level meeting in more than two years and the first attended by Trump in his current term.
Quad Leaders' Summit: Does the grouping still hold relevance?
SummaryThe meet in Manila reaffirmed the grouping's relevance amid intensifying strategic competition, economic fragmentation and technological uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific. Its significance lies in advancing cooperation in the region. However, the real test will be implementation.
The seventh Quad Leaders’ Summit, held in Manila last week, marks an important moment in the grouping’s evolution. Bringing together US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, it was the first leader-level meeting in more than two years and the first attended by Trump in his current term.
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