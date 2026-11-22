The seventh Quad Leaders’ Summit, held in Manila last week, marks an important moment in the grouping’s evolution. Bringing together US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, it was the first leader-level meeting in more than two years and the first attended by Trump in his current term.
The seventh Quad Leaders’ Summit, held in Manila last week, marks an important moment in the grouping’s evolution. Bringing together US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, it was the first leader-level meeting in more than two years and the first attended by Trump in his current term.
Amid uncertainty following the cancellation of the 2025 summit in India, the meeting reaffirmed the Quad’s continuing relevance as a platform for strategic coordination among four major Indo-Pacific democracies. It reiterated the commitment to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, while seeking to reposition the Quad as a “force for good and a partnership of action.”
The most significant outcome was the announcement and advancement of a series of initiatives intended to translate strategic convergence into practical cooperation.
The summit advanced five key initiatives that reflect the Quad’s expanding strategic and economic agenda. The inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, to be hosted by India in early 2027, seeks to deepen commercial partnerships, attract investment and strengthen regional supply chains, offering New Delhi an opportunity to position itself as a key economic partner in the Indo-Pacific.
The Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration (IPMSC) will enhance information sharing and maritime awareness, including through a proposed joint exercise involving the four countries’ P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft in March.
The Super Intelligence Accelerator, backed by over $85 million of funding, seeks to expand access to trusted artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and technical assistance across the region, highlighting the growing centrality of technological cooperation.
Meanwhile, the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, including Australia’s expanded contribution towards undersea energy cables, aims to strengthen critical infrastructure and regional connectivity. Enhanced cybersecurity cooperation further seeks to address growing digital vulnerabilities.
These initiatives underscore the Quad’s transition towards a more comprehensive partnership, linking maritime security with economic resilience, critical infrastructure and emerging technologies.
Although China was not explicitly named, the strategic context was unmistakable. The leaders expressed concern over economic coercion, arbitrary export restrictions and unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force or coercion, while emphasizing maritime security, resilient supply chains and critical minerals cooperation.
The deliberate absence of a direct reference to Beijing reflects the Quad’s preference for strategic ambiguity, enabling deeper coordination without an explicitly anti-China agenda.
This is particularly important for India, which seeks to strengthen its strategic partnerships while preserving its strategic autonomy. The emphasis on critical minerals and supply-chain resilience also underscores how economic security is becoming inseparable from traditional security concerns.
The unequivocal condemnation of terrorism is significant for New Delhi, while the reaffirmation of Southeast Asia’s centrality and secure maritime corridors reflects the Quad’s effort to embed its strategic objectives within a broader regional framework.
The summit demonstrated the Quad’s ability to withstand changes in political leadership and divergent strategic priorities, dispelling some of the uncertainty surrounding its future under Trump. The underlying strategic logic remains compelling, even as its agenda is being recalibrated.
Nevertheless, differences in threat perceptions, economic priorities and approaches towards China remain, as reflected in the relatively less explicit language on the South and East China seas.
For India, the summit offered strategic reassurance and an opportunity to shape the Quad’s evolving agenda. New Delhi’s preference for a flexible grouping that advances a free and open Indo-Pacific without becoming a formal military alliance is reflected in the outcomes.
Hosting the inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum allows India to link its strategic partnerships with economic priorities, particularly manufacturing, critical minerals, technology and supply-chain diversification. Maritime cooperation and undersea cable connectivity are equally significant.
The Manila summit reaffirms the Quad’s continuing relevance amid intensifying strategic competition, economic fragmentation and technological uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific. Its significance lies not in reiterating familiar principles but in advancing cooperation through maritime surveillance, business partnerships, undersea cable connectivity, cybersecurity and AI.
However, the real test will be implementation. Sustained political commitment, adequate resources and meaningful regional engagement are essential to translate these initiatives into tangible outcomes. The Quad is neither retreating nor remaining static; rather, it is adapting to an environment in which economic security, technological competitiveness and maritime stability are increasingly interconnected.
For India, this evolution offers an opportunity to deepen strategic partnerships while preserving its autonomy. Ultimately, the grouping’s future relevance will depend on its ability to move beyond geopolitical signalling and deliver a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
The author is professor of international relations, King’s College London, and vice president for studies at Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.