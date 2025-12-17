President Donald Trump’s vision of how the US should engage the rest of the world, as outlined in America’s National Security Strategy 2025, is unapologetically America First. It views non-first countries as potential markets, partners and allies in keeping the world open for the pursuit of US interests.
Does the Quad’s low priority in Trump’s ‘America First’ security strategy mean all that much for India?
SummaryTrump’s National Security Strategy makes one thing clear: America’s interests come first. The Quad’s low billing should not surprise us. As the US pursues its self-interest unabashedly, India needn’t react. Let’s build our strategic muscle to serve Indian interests on our own terms.
