With a Quad summit on the cards, after US President Joe Biden pointedly threw his administration’s weight behind the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue among India, Japan, Australia and the US, it is time for this fellowship of democracies to take a slightly more crystalline shape. While New Delhi has been reluctant to endorse an agenda explicitly aimed at boxing China in, Beijing cannot pretend not to know what the forum is meant for. Joint naval exercises held last October by the four countries sent out a clear signal—if not of an actual alliance, then of a readiness to combine forces in mutual interest. On Sunday, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, whose earlier prediction that the Quad would dissipate like “sea foam" has proven false, called for renewed India-China cooperation and made the usual noises about solidarity among developing nations that have sounded hollow ever since last summer’s border hostilities. New Delhi is right to rebuff Beijing’s entreaties, even as we strengthen ties with powers that share our worry of an ‘Asian Century’ turning out to be a Chinese one. China’s domination needs to be fended off. It would have not just adverse geo-political but also geo-economic implications.

The Indo-Pacific has emerged as a major theatre of power play. China has reportedly deployed a substantial portion of its battle-ready forces in the region, got US military installations within range of its missiles, rescinded whatever was left of Hong Kong’s autonomy, and made no bones about an aim to integrate its so-called “rebel province" Taiwan with itself. Since World War II, the US has underpinned regional security. But Admiral Philip Davidson, who heads America’s Indo-Pacific Command, recently warned that China would achieve “overmatch" vis-a-vis the US within five years. Here in India, our concerns have ranged from Chinese aggression at Himalayan heights to Beijing’s ‘string of pearls’ game of encirclement. If these reflect our adversary’s Go strategy, the Quad could give us a Chess fortification plan based on defence-equipment interoperability and shared resources, the details of which can be worked out in a way that will not compromise our sovereignty. Intelligence sharing, for example, could stave off cyber attacks. Yet, we must look beyond our immediate neighbourhood. We also have a geo-strategic stake in the Far East.

As the economic rivalry between the US and China zeroes in on technology, tiny computer chips that are used in a variety of devices have found themselves in both short supply and sharp focus. America has a technical edge over the People’s Republic that may not last, with the latter in a scramble for know-how and its own capacity, even as it eyes Taiwan, a chip producer so large that its capture could tilt the global balance of access. We too need to minimize risks by securing our own chip supplies. Indian interests on this converge with those of other Quad members. We have already pitched India as a global manufacturing hub that democracies can rely on. They could consider India’s potential as a chip fabrication centre. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is building a $12-billion plant in the US, a deal brokered by American politicians, while Korea’s Samsung is also looking for sites there for a new chip facility. India should be vying for a piece of this action. It takes a long time for foundries to come up, though. Until then, as part of a four-way bargain, we could openly commit ourselves to pan-Asian stability.

