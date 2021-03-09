Quad talks should cover geo-economic security

As the economic rivalry between the US and China zeroes in on technology, tiny computer chips that are used in a variety of devices have found themselves in both short supply and sharp focus. America has a technical edge over the People’s Republic that may not last, with the latter in a scramble for know-how and its own capacity, even as it eyes Taiwan, a chip producer so large that its capture could tilt the global balance of access. We too need to minimize risks by securing our own chip supplies. Indian interests on this converge with those of other Quad members. We have already pitched India as a global manufacturing hub that democracies can rely on. They could consider India’s potential as a chip fabrication centre. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is building a $12-billion plant in the US, a deal brokered by American politicians, while Korea’s Samsung is also looking for sites there for a new chip facility. India should be vying for a piece of this action. It takes a long time for foundries to come up, though. Until then, as part of a four-way bargain, we could openly commit ourselves to pan-Asian stability.

