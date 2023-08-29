Quantitative tightening stirs up headwinds for economic growth4 min read 29 Aug 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Central banks shrinking their balance sheets globally has made credit dearer even over long spans
Jerome Powell, chairperson of the US Federal Reserve, has reiterated the Fed’s commitment to bringing down inflation to its preferred level of 2%. “We must keep at it until the job is done," Powell said on Friday, implying that interest rates will remain high until the Fed is confident that it has a firm grip on bringing down inflation.