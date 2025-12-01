Quantitative tightening has its limits: Don’t expect the US Fed to keep at it
Some observers want the US Federal Reserve to shrink its balance sheet further in the hope of making capital cheaper and ending its distortive impact, but the picture isn’t so simple. Further asset reduction is unlikely to help reduce interest rates and may even create new financial risks.
The US Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has shrunk from a peak of $8.97 trillion in April 2022 to $6.56 trillion as it has unwound much of its Treasury and agency mortgage-backed security purchases undertaken as pandemic relief for the economy. This has bought the demand and supply of reserves into a closer balance.