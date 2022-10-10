Quantitative tightening: Where has all that liquidity vanished?

Our study also finds that, in the case of the United States, QT makes conditions even tighter still, because the financial sector does not quickly shrink the claims that it has issued on liquidity, even as the central bank takes back reserves. This too makes the system vulnerable to shocks, an accident waiting to happen. During the last episode of QT in the US, even relatively small unexpected increases in liquidity demand—such as a surge in the Treasury’s account at the Fed—caused massive dislocation in Treasury repo markets. That is exactly what happened in September 2019, prompting the Fed to resume its liquidity injections.