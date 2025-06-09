Siddharth Pai: Can AI beat quantum computing at its own game?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has shown it can imperfectly but acceptably achieve much that was envisioned for quantum computers. And AI is moving fast. So quantum computing risks becoming a beautiful idea outpaced by a merely competence but deployable alternative.
For decades, quantum computing has been described as the 21st century’s technological lodestar—with its unfathomable computational power poised to solve problems beyond the ken of classical machines. Quantum computers promise to crack cryptographic codes, simulate the quantum dynamics of molecules in material science, aid drug discovery and more. Yet, as the quantum race drags on, an unexpected challenger has emerged, not to dethrone but outpace it in precisely those domains where it was expected to shine the brightest: AI.