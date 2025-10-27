Quantum supremacy: Could China surpass the US by 2027?
Google has announced a quantum breakthrough with Willow, but Chinese technology isn’t far behind. There are indications that China could get ahead by 2027. Can America maintain its lead in this high-stakes tech race? The answer needn’t be binary.
The world has been paying close attention to the global contest for supremacy in artificial intelligence (AI). But the separate race for quantum technology could have an even more profound impact on the geopolitical balance of power. While the US currently leads, China is narrowing the gap—fast.