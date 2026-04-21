Traditional computers store information in bits. Quantum computers operate very differently. They use qubits, a whole new information architecture that leverages a quantum property called superposition, which allows them to occupy multiple states simultaneously.
Leaps in quantum computing leaps may put DPI like Aadhaar and DigiLocker at risk if we don’t act quickly
SummaryQuantum advances have not broken heavy-duty encryption yet, but seem well on their way to expose what we’ve long kept confidential. India must race to upgrade the cryptographic safety of digital public infrastructure before we face cyber threats.
Traditional computers store information in bits. Quantum computers operate very differently. They use qubits, a whole new information architecture that leverages a quantum property called superposition, which allows them to occupy multiple states simultaneously.
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