Quantum computing will make online heists likelier than we can fathom
Summary
- Advances in the technology will aid safety-code decryption. Central bank digital currencies may need to use quantum-safe encryption techniques.
As your credit card is scanned one final time this holiday season, say thanks to prime numbers for keeping the checkout queues short and your money safe. Well, most of the time anyway. Much of the cryptography that goes into beating credit-card fraud comes down to 3,5,7, etc, or integers that can only be divided into themselves and 1. Banks randomly generate two huge primes—say, 150 digits long—and multiply them to encrypt payment authorization from the microchip of your card to the point-of-sale terminal.