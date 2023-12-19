Quantum computing will make online heists likelier than we can fathom

The first hint of trouble came at the start of the millennium. A team of scientists at IBM exploited the mysterious interplay of subatomic matter and energy to run calculations that would be impossible on a classical computer. Their primitive quantum computer figured out that 15 was a product of 3 and 5. A subsequent experiment in 2012 split 21 into 3 and 7. While every middle-schooler knows how to break down small integers like 15 and 21, these were the first demonstrations of ‘Shor’s algorithm,’ a method of quantum factorization that does not get exponentially more time-consuming as the number gets bigger. In August, Oded Regev of New York University proposed what many consider the first big improvement to Peter Shor’s 1994 technique. If it works, the time taken to decode complex ciphers may shorten. By 2030, a $1 billion quantum computer may be able to break RSA Laboratories’ widely used 2048-bit encryption by factoring a 617-digit number in a few hours, according to a 2016 estimate by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Maryland. NIST has come up with new protocols that will be resistant to quantum computers, but what if the threat arrives before the weaponry to ward it off has been adopted?

