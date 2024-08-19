Opinion
Quantum cryptography: Digital security will get a shot in the arm
Summary
- Quantum cryptography helps secure transmissions using the principles of quantum mechanics. A race for supremacy is already underway, and it will play a crucial role in enhancing digital security.
Imagine sending a secret message to someone. Traditionally, you might use a unique code or encryption to keep it safe from prying eyes. But can you guarantee that no one intercepts or tampers with your message, especially without being detected?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more