At 8:46am on 11 September, 2001, I was on a plane somewhere over Connecticut. I was flying from Logan to La Guardia, on my way from my home near Boston to teach my second week of class as a baby professor at New York University Law School, when the pilot told us we were going into a holding pattern because a plane had just hit the World Trade Center.
A quarter century after 9/11, America must work on getting back to proper constitutional governance
SummarySince the terror attacks of 11 September 2001, the US has seen an extraordinary rise in presidential power and an unwelcome weakening of constitutional rights. If Osama bin Laden’s goal was America’s decline, the US must roundly defeat it by strengthening its institutions.
At 8:46am on 11 September, 2001, I was on a plane somewhere over Connecticut. I was flying from Logan to La Guardia, on my way from my home near Boston to teach my second week of class as a baby professor at New York University Law School, when the pilot told us we were going into a holding pattern because a plane had just hit the World Trade Center.
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