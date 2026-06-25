Queer inclusion payoff: companies where LGBTQIA+ workers are comfortable tend to perform better

I grew up in Calcutta in the 2000s. Raised by a single mother, our home was full of activity. My mother carried extraordinary strength into the corporate world. She gave me a linear path as her supportive son: do your homework on time, aim for excellence—but ultimately, pursue what you truly want.
Graduate studies took me abroad. In multicultural Britain, London offered an open society that was welcoming across ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation. When I returned to India to work in the field of policy and communications, my work-day was intense: I had deadlines to meet, promotions to secure, expectations to fulfil.
Now on the other side of my thirties, I ask whether the childhood targets and aspirations I once carried are being met. I never had to come out—life was busy and performance seemed to matter more than identity.