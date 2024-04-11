Question hour: Have opposition parties done well in Parliament?
Summary
- Data analysis shows a difference in how the BJP and Congress made use of a mechanism devised to hold governments accountable. The ministries that were put to most scrutiny saw a shift after the BJP won power.
Question Hour (QH) is a powerful tool in the hands of the Legislature to question the Executive. In India, each Lok Sabha session begins with the QH from 11am till noon, in which parliamentarians pose a range of questions for various ministers to answer on a range of policy matters. The questions need to be given around two weeks in advance, so the ministers who respond have adequate time to prepare their answers. Televising this hour can also mean significant electoral gains and losses. Despite the large amount of policy and political information it generates, the QH has not been subject to much scholarly or data-driven media scrutiny.