Question hour: Have opposition parties done well in Parliament?

We only look at unique questions—those asked by only one member and are non-supplementary. These account for 80%-plus of all oral questions. Interesting patterns emerge. In the last four Lok Sabhas, there were about 10,000 questions asked during QH: 2,466, 2,059, 2,864 and 2,347 respectively, with opposition parties asking 67%, 63%, 31% and 51% of these. Clearly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was a more ‘pronounced’ opposition than the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Specifically, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the NDA, asked 1,217 questions during the 2004-14 decade, when the UPA was in power at the Centre. The UPA leader, the Indian National Congress (INC), asked only 644 questions during 2014-24, the span in which the current BJP government has been in power. But this may simply be reflective of their respective strengths in the Lok Sabha. The BJP had an average of 127 seats during the period of 2004 to 2014, while the INC’s average from 2014 to 2024 was just 52.