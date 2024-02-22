Questions have a hot new role in the age of AI: Stirring human minds
Summary
- Curiosity is what sets humans apart from machines, as only we know what to ask that really matters. And the questions we ask will determine our future.
AI-powered ‘answer engines’ have arrived. A few days ago, The Wall Street Journal reported how new companies like ArcSearch and Consensus are changing the rules of web search as we knew it. As compared to search engines that at best threw up a few links to relevant articles, these new AI-run search engines not only provide the most relevant information on a topic, but also intelligent summaries of various articles. So the collation of knowledge is no longer a difficult task.