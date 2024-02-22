Questions have a hot new role in the age of AI: Stirring human minds

No doubt, AI tools can provide answers to any question. But there is something the machine cannot do. Machines are not curious. They do not know the questions it should find answers for. Only humans know what questions they need answers for. And the starting point of all great innovations is a question. What is the sea route from Europe to India? This question not only delivered discoveries in ship-building technology, but helped expand access to other countries and continents across the high seas. From the time of Socrates, the art of asking questions has been in practice. Much like any other art, there is much to learn about the art of asking questions.