Questions on India's economy that Modi and Gandhi should answer

How do INDIA and BJP propose to kick-start that transformation? This is unclear from their manifestos, speeches and interviews. The campaign has generated noise on redistribution of wealth. In any country, it is legit to question how the competing claims of various interest groups on the distribution of gains from economic growth would be settled. It would help if INDIA’s Rahul Gandhi and the BJP’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tell us what according to them is the best way to sort out distributional conflicts and handle inevitable trade-offs.