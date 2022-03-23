Quick Zomato delivery: Innovation or vexation?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Let the market decide the fate of its 10-minute food delivery plan. Fed with predictive data, it could be a game-changer. But challenges abound and rushed orders can be a traffic menace
Just how fast is fast enough for the delivery of a food order? Even a 30-minute target, it would seem, no longer makes the cut in a digitally paced-up world. Food-delivery major Zomato proposes to crunch that span to 10 minutes, and its new plan for it envisages no compromise on either food quality or road safety in doing so. Social media reactions suggest scepticism among many users. Zomato’s delivery agents have raised a flag of resistance, while Parliament member Karti Chidambaram dismissed the proposition as “absurd". Food takes time to cook, and we still don’t have drones that can hover above traffic snarls, let alone sci-fi devices that can make stuff re-materialize elsewhere. So how does Zomato expect to go where no food deliverer has gone before? According to its chief Deepinder Goyal’s Twitter posts, it plans to run a network of “dense finishing counters" in close proximity to high-usage localities, fed with data spouted by “dish-level demand prediction algorithms". It’s time for speed, in his view, and technology allows this without any distortion of food-carriage incentives. Whether it’s actually doable, however, deserves scrutiny.
Assembly-line food preparation is possible for vast volumes, as McDonald’s showed decades ago with a quick-service model designed to churn out burgers even before orders are placed by using forecasts of demand patterns that achieve accuracy as numbers swell. So long as the menu is short, full of hot-sellers and given to rapid assembly at hyper-local eateries kept supplied by cold inputs, it can be done. A hub-and-spoke web of cloud kitchens could enable just-in-time efficiency. As demonstrated by the doorstep reach of Domino’s, pizzas are ideal for fast-food variety; a common base can be used with various toppings to offer diverse options. Zomato’s app, however, addresses a far wider range of Indian palates and only a thin slice of it would be suitable for rapid service. Also, as this is a business of perishables, quality control may impose wastage costs if pre-prepared items don’t sell exactly as data trends predict. And if suspicions prevail of microwaved rather than fresh food being sent, then some customers may get put off. No matter how closely our appetites are mapped and bulky its order logs get, the idea’s success path is likely to prove slippery. Should Zomato crack the code, though, it would count as an innovation.
It is also evident that delivery agents must not violate traffic rules in their rush. To allay such concerns, Goyal clarified on Twitter that not only will the menu be limited, food carriers would not be informed of deadline promises, nor will they be either penalized or rewarded on that basis. The proof of the pudding would lie in the eating, of course, and the market should decide the concept’s fate. How the company addresses the qualms being aired may shape how far its project gets. Too often have bold proposals been mere generators of hype for a brand, with no independent data available to back tall claims. Responsibility must also be taken for the street menace that rash two-wheelers with food boxes are seen to pose. Legally, every driver of a vehicle must observe laws as an individual. Yet, as in the case of cab aggregators, the business behind an agent cannot distance itself from violations while on duty. Whatever incentive structure a gig venture uses, lives endangered by the work done for it qualifies as a public concern. Surveys by traffic authorities could check how acute the problem is. And all such ventures must be asked to fix it.
