Quick Zomato delivery: Innovation or vexation?

It is also evident that delivery agents must not violate traffic rules in their rush. To allay such concerns, Goyal clarified on Twitter that not only will the menu be limited, food carriers would not be informed of deadline promises, nor will they be either penalized or rewarded on that basis. The proof of the pudding would lie in the eating, of course, and the market should decide the concept’s fate. How the company addresses the qualms being aired may shape how far its project gets. Too often have bold proposals been mere generators of hype for a brand, with no independent data available to back tall claims. Responsibility must also be taken for the street menace that rash two-wheelers with food boxes are seen to pose. Legally, every driver of a vehicle must observe laws as an individual. Yet, as in the case of cab aggregators, the business behind an agent cannot distance itself from violations while on duty. Whatever incentive structure a gig venture uses, lives endangered by the work done for it qualifies as a public concern. Surveys by traffic authorities could check how acute the problem is. And all such ventures must be asked to fix it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}