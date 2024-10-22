Opinion
Quick-commerce players should come clean on their pricing game
Summary
- Are quick delivery services using predatory prices? While it’s for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to decide on probing their allegedly unfair market practices, Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart may find it worthwhile to fend off suspicions with pricing transparency.
A few years ago, retailers had protested the ways of private online platforms. Small shops claimed to be victims of a power imbalance, one that India’s 2022-launched ONDC was expected to help redress.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more