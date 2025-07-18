Gender injustice: We need to break free of patriarchal clutches

Success can be fatal. Last Thursday, 25-year-old Radhika Yadav, a tennis player running a small coaching school, was shot dead in Gurugram. Her father, Deepak Yadav, confessed to the killing. The police said that he killed his daughter over her refusal to shut down her tennis training centre. Reports of the confession state that he was being taunted for “living off her income" and facing questions over her “character"; and since their family was financially well-off, he felt that she need not run her business.