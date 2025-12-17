Nearly two decades ago, India’s then government had staked its Lok Sabha majority on a deal with the US that would enable a ramp-up of nuclear energy. It won its confidence vote, but that high-stakes clean-power project remained a damp squib.
Mint Quick Edit | Tight radiation risk controls must accompany India’s thrust for 100GW of nuclear power
SummaryAs India's Shanti Bill dusts off a long-stalled nuclear expansion project, easing liability rules may be the only way to meet an ambitious 2047 target. Nuclear safety, though, must absorb lessons from Chernobyl and Fukushima.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More