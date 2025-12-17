Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Quick Edit | Tight radiation risk controls must accompany India’s thrust for 100GW of nuclear power

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read17 Dec 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Nuclear-safety protocols need to become super-strict.
Nuclear-safety protocols need to become super-strict.(Pixabay)
Summary

As India's Shanti Bill dusts off a long-stalled nuclear expansion project, easing liability rules may be the only way to meet an ambitious 2047 target. Nuclear safety, though, must absorb lessons from Chernobyl and Fukushima.

Gift this article

Nearly two decades ago, India’s then government had staked its Lok Sabha majority on a deal with the US that would enable a ramp-up of nuclear energy. It won its confidence vote, but that high-stakes clean-power project remained a damp squib.

Nearly two decades ago, India’s then government had staked its Lok Sabha majority on a deal with the US that would enable a ramp-up of nuclear energy. It won its confidence vote, but that high-stakes clean-power project remained a damp squib.

Nearly two decades ago, India’s then government had staked its Lok Sabha majority on a deal with the US that would enable a ramp-up of nuclear energy. It won its confidence vote, but that high-stakes clean-power project remained a damp squib.

Now, the Centre is ready for another go, aimed at taking capacity from under 9GW to 100GW by 2047.

Now, the Centre is ready for another go, aimed at taking capacity from under 9GW to 100GW by 2047.

Also Read | Atomic hype: Nuclear energy is a story of more frisson than fission

A proposed law looks set to scrap restraints, allow private participation and attract foreign reactor suppliers deterred by their legal liability burden in case of an accident; as reported, the bill may relieve suppliers of that risk exposure.

Also Read | Going nuclear will be the only way to keep the lights on as AI guzzles ever more

A cap on what operators of nuclear plants would be liable to pay, however, demands debate. It must not scare off private players, but it should be steep enough to incentivize tight control of radiation risks.

Also, regulation must insist on real-time data feeds. Bad news must invariably reach top authorities instantly—a key lesson from the Chernobyl meltdown of 1986. The risk of regulatory capture must be kept minimal, as we learnt in 2011 from Fukushima.

Also Read | India should keep all its nuclear power options in play

As the climate crisis tilts India’s energy mix away from fossil fuels to generate electricity, nuclear-safety protocols need to become super-strict.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Tight radiation risk controls must accompany India’s thrust for 100GW of nuclear power

Mint Quick Edit | Tight radiation risk controls must accompany India’s thrust for 100GW of nuclear power

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read17 Dec 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Nuclear-safety protocols need to become super-strict.(Pixabay)
Summary

As India's Shanti Bill dusts off a long-stalled nuclear expansion project, easing liability rules may be the only way to meet an ambitious 2047 target. Nuclear safety, though, must absorb lessons from Chernobyl and Fukushima.

Gift this article

Nearly two decades ago, India’s then government had staked its Lok Sabha majority on a deal with the US that would enable a ramp-up of nuclear energy. It won its confidence vote, but that high-stakes clean-power project remained a damp squib.

Nearly two decades ago, India’s then government had staked its Lok Sabha majority on a deal with the US that would enable a ramp-up of nuclear energy. It won its confidence vote, but that high-stakes clean-power project remained a damp squib.

Nearly two decades ago, India’s then government had staked its Lok Sabha majority on a deal with the US that would enable a ramp-up of nuclear energy. It won its confidence vote, but that high-stakes clean-power project remained a damp squib.

Now, the Centre is ready for another go, aimed at taking capacity from under 9GW to 100GW by 2047.

Now, the Centre is ready for another go, aimed at taking capacity from under 9GW to 100GW by 2047.

Also Read | Atomic hype: Nuclear energy is a story of more frisson than fission

A proposed law looks set to scrap restraints, allow private participation and attract foreign reactor suppliers deterred by their legal liability burden in case of an accident; as reported, the bill may relieve suppliers of that risk exposure.

Also Read | Going nuclear will be the only way to keep the lights on as AI guzzles ever more

A cap on what operators of nuclear plants would be liable to pay, however, demands debate. It must not scare off private players, but it should be steep enough to incentivize tight control of radiation risks.

Also, regulation must insist on real-time data feeds. Bad news must invariably reach top authorities instantly—a key lesson from the Chernobyl meltdown of 1986. The risk of regulatory capture must be kept minimal, as we learnt in 2011 from Fukushima.

Also Read | India should keep all its nuclear power options in play

As the climate crisis tilts India’s energy mix away from fossil fuels to generate electricity, nuclear-safety protocols need to become super-strict.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Tight radiation risk controls must accompany India’s thrust for 100GW of nuclear power
Read Next Story