Radio still holds relevance in today's internet age
Summary
- This classic omnipresent and cheap medium holds high potential if used along with other media to achieve special public ends.
A hundred years ago, India’s first radio broadcast took place. The Radio Club of Bombay made that first ever broadcast in the country. A few months later, the Radio Club of Calcutta and Madras Presidency Radio Club were born and began a few broadcasts. These radio activities preceded the setting up of All India Radio (AIR) by about a dozen years. By the time of Independence in 1947, there were six radio stations in India—at Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta, Madras, Trichy and Lucknow.