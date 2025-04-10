Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Marine Rafales will boost India’s maritime security

Mint Quick Edit | Marine Rafales will boost India’s maritime security

Livemint

  • A deal with France to acquire 26 marine fighter jets is reportedly on the verge of being signed. It seems to be part of a plan to keep Chinese dominance of the Indian Ocean region at bay.

India is stepping up its vigil, as it should.
Gift this article

India’s cabinet committee on security, as widely reported on Wednesday, has approved a deal worth 64,000 crore with France to buy 26 of Rafale’s marine fighter jets. The agreement is expected to be signed soon and the aircraft are to be delivered by 2030-31, reports indicate.

India’s cabinet committee on security, as widely reported on Wednesday, has approved a deal worth 64,000 crore with France to buy 26 of Rafale’s marine fighter jets. The agreement is expected to be signed soon and the aircraft are to be delivered by 2030-31, reports indicate.

Also Read: Arming up: ‘Be Indian, buy Indian’ is a useful mantra for strategic autonomy

This government-to-government deal will include weapons, simulators, crew training and logistics support, as also upgrades and equipment for the 36 Rafale jets acquired earlier for India’s Air Force.

Also Read: Arming up: ‘Be Indian, buy Indian’ is a useful mantra for strategic autonomy

This government-to-government deal will include weapons, simulators, crew training and logistics support, as also upgrades and equipment for the 36 Rafale jets acquired earlier for India’s Air Force.

Also Read: Indo-Pacific security: India mustn’t let Diego Garcia fall off its map

The aim, clearly, is to give India’s maritime strike capabilities a boost and augment its ability to patrol the Indian Ocean region, where Chinese activity has been on the rise. Whether upcoming Indian facilities at Agaléga, a pair of Mauritian islands, is part of New Delhi’s counter-plan, as some reckon, remains unclear. But India is stepping up its vigil, as it should.

Also Read: China’s latest naval exercises have shown how far it can project power

In an era of Chinese spy ships disguised as research vessels, there’s no such thing as being over-vigilant. We have no word yet on India’s interest in US-made fighter aircraft such as Lockheed Martin’s F-25s, a big order which could reduce the country’s trade surplus with the US. Matters of national defence, however, needn’t take trade concerns into account.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.