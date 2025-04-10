Mint Quick Edit | Marine Rafales will boost India’s maritime security

India’s cabinet committee on security, as widely reported on Wednesday, has approved a deal worth ₹64,000 crore with France to buy 26 of Rafale’s marine fighter jets. The agreement is expected to be signed soon and the aircraft are to be delivered by 2030-31, reports indicate.
India’s cabinet committee on security, as widely reported on Wednesday, has approved a deal worth ₹64,000 crore with France to buy 26 of Rafale’s marine fighter jets. The agreement is expected to be signed soon and the aircraft are to be delivered by 2030-31, reports indicate.
This government-to-government deal will include weapons, simulators, crew training and logistics support, as also upgrades and equipment for the 36 Rafale jets acquired earlier for India’s Air Force.
The aim, clearly, is to give India’s maritime strike capabilities a boost and augment its ability to patrol the Indian Ocean region, where Chinese activity has been on the rise. Whether upcoming Indian facilities at Agaléga, a pair of Mauritian islands, is part of New Delhi’s counter-plan, as some reckon, remains unclear. But India is stepping up its vigil, as it should.
In an era of Chinese spy ships disguised as research vessels, there’s no such thing as being over-vigilant. We have no word yet on India’s interest in US-made fighter aircraft such as Lockheed Martin’s F-25s, a big order which could reduce the country’s trade surplus with the US. Matters of national defence, however, needn’t take trade concerns into account.