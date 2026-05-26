Raghuram Rajan: The AI investment boom may lead to an industry shake-up. Not every player will survive

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools will undoubtedly transform the nature of work. Large language models (LLMs) can already generate referee reports on my own research papers that rival those by human referees.
Unlike humans, who are pressed for time, an LLM ‘knows’ or can access much more of the literature in an instant, and often exhibits fewer biases. AI points out my analytical weaknesses, checks proofs and makes suggestions for improvement. Only rarely are human reports better, typically because they connect the dots and offer new insights.
Nonetheless, the market euphoria around AI has become worrisome, especially given the extent of large-scale debt issuance by the sector. It is therefore worth considering where in the AI supply chain things could go wrong.