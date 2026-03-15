The small equity-research shop Citrini recently sent a panic through financial markets when it outlined a scenario in which AI ends most white-collar employment by 2028, with dire consequences for the broader economy. But this forecast is surely too pessimistic in some respects. Outside a few sectors, like software, frictions to adoption and sheer inertia will probably slow the pace of change.
Raghuram Rajan: Will AI spell a job scarcity? It’s time for policymakers to begin scenario planning
SummaryOur best hope is that AI augments jobs rather than wipes them out and the AI industry stays competitive instead of turning oligopolistic. But this is not guaranteed. Planning for various alternate scenarios must start before any of them begins to pan out.
The small equity-research shop Citrini recently sent a panic through financial markets when it outlined a scenario in which AI ends most white-collar employment by 2028, with dire consequences for the broader economy. But this forecast is surely too pessimistic in some respects. Outside a few sectors, like software, frictions to adoption and sheer inertia will probably slow the pace of change.
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