Raghuram Rajan: Are central banks aiding a doom loop of unsustainable government deficits?
As governments pile up debt, central banks insist they are merely managing liquidity. Yet their extraordinary financing of fiscal gaps raises questions about debt sustainability. Even a privileged economy may not be safe from the perils of runaway borrowings.
Japan, the US and other countries with sovereign debt at or above total GDP need to shrink their fiscal deficits to keep their debts from growing to terrifying levels. The problem is particularly concerning when a country faces higher real interest rates, since fiscal deficits rise further when the government refinances debt.