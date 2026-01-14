Unfortunately, while QE was easy to pull off, QT was not. After three rounds of QE between late 2008 and 2014, the US Federal Reserve’s holdings of Treasury securities grew from $800 billion to around $2.5 trillion. But when the Fed tried to reduce these through QT in 2018, markets eventually swooned, and the Fed started buying bonds again in September 2019. Then, as the US government spent enormously during the covid pandemic, the Fed was supportive again. By mid-2022, its Treasury holdings had grown to $5.8 trillion.