Raghuram Rajan: Election results may determine India’s economic future
Summary
- Will a factory-led development model work for India too? China’s manufacturing focus made it an export powerhouse, but India’s government has adopted a similar growth strategy under circumstances that seem far less favourable.
There is a buzz in India today—a sense of limitless possibilities. India has just overtaken its former colonial master, the UK, to become the world’s fifth-largest economy. If it maintains its current growth rate of 6-7% per year, it will soon overtake stagnant Japan and Germany to take over third place.