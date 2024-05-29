Raghuram Rajan: Election results may determine India’s economic future

The China model: In pursuit of rapid growth, the Indian government intends to follow a tested road map: the same path that Japan took in the immediate postwar decades and that China took after the death of Mao Zedong. During the first stage of the journey, labour flows out of the traditional agriculture sector as employment increases in low-skilled manufacturing—typically stitching garments or assembling components into electronic goods. This output is then exported to the developed world to capture the benefits of producing at scale.